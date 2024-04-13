AAP concocting lies to keep its MLAs together: Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP accused the ruling AAP dispensation and its incarcerated national convener, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of deliberately concocting lies about the imposition of President’s rule in Delhi just to keep its party’s legislators united.
“AAP is raising the issue of President’s rule at the behest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, and it is just an attempt to intimidate their MLAs and keep them united,” said Sachdeva.
Earlier in the day, Delhi minister Atishi claimed they have learned from credible sources that a political conspiracy is underway to destabilize the Arvind Kejriwal government and impose President’s rule in the national capital.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Atishi’s allegations and said it is “surprising how the fear of President’s rule is haunting the party which has 62 MLAs”.
Sachdeva, currently admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said Kejriwal is feeling the heat of the Delhi High Court’s rebuke, and Atishi is feeling the pressure of the defamation notice from Delhi BJP. “It would be better if Arvind Kejriwal resigns... let the administration run properly,” he said.
“This is why Atishi has today left aside her old fabricated story of Operation Lotus and woven a new story of President Rule imposition in Delhi,” Sachdeva said in a video address from the hospital.
The party’s candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency for the upcoming elections, Bansuri Swaraj, said that Arvind Kejriwal has been running a conscienceless government for more than nine years and has worked ‘not’ for public interest but only for vested interests.
“Kejriwal has turned the policies of power into a means of funding for party expansion, and now when scams of his government are being exposed, he wants to keep his legislators together under the fear of President’s rule,” Swaraj said in a press conference.
Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said the fear of imposing President’s rule, which Arvind Kejriwal is showing today, is the same fear which Hemant Soren, stuck in corruption, showed his legislators in Jharkhand a few months ago.”
‘AAP rattled’
Dismissing Atishi’s allegations, BJP said it is “surprising how the fear of President’s rule is haunting the AAP which has 62 MLAs”