AAP stages protest outside house of Raaj Kumar Anand who quit party

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday staged a protest outside the residence of former Delhi Social Welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand, two days after he quit the party and resigned from the Cabinet.

The protesting party workers expressed strong resentment over Anand abruptly ‘deserting’ the AAP and subsequently cheating the people of his constituency.

“For the last four years, Anand has been working for the AAP. He had promised several development projects to those who had voted for him. People of his constituency are feeling cheated,” Ankush Narang, an AAP worker said.

Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency and won the 2020 Delhi Assembly election by defeating BJP’s Pravesh Ratn.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police did not allow the AAP workers to stage a protest as they had not sought any permission from the authorities for the same.

“We detained a few AAP workers, who were protesting outside the residence of former minister Raaj Kumar Anand. They did not have any permission,” a senior police officer said, adding that the detained AAP cadres were taken to a nearby police station and were released later.