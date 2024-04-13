AAP to observe 'save constitution, remove dictatorship' day across nation on April 14

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the party will observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' (save constitution, remove dictatorship day) across the country on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14.

The party workers will read the preamble of the Constitution and an oath to save the founding document of the country, Rai said.

The minister, at a press conference at the party office here, said the BJP-led central government is “attacking our democracy and constitution.”

To counter that, we need to be united, Rai said.

"On Sunday, we will be holding a one-day programme—Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas—where the AAP workers will gather at party offices in their states and take an oath to save our democracy and constitution," he said.