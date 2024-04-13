Atishi pulls up chief secretary over ‘persisting’ water shortage, directs action

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Atishi on Friday pulled up Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar over the persistent issue of severe water shortages experienced by residents of various parts of south Delhi.

Despite repeated directives issued by the minister to the Chief Secretary during the onset of summer, the issue has not been addressed, the minister said, expressing dissapointment over the action of the top bureaucrat.

The minister said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforced in view of the Lok Sabha polls, is being cited as an excuse by the Chief Secretary and other senior officers of the Delhi government to put all work on hold. “The MCC cannot be an excuse to deprive citizens of their basic right by the senior officers of GNCTD,” she said.

“I have been getting complaints of serious water shortage in Aya Nagar, Bapu Camp, Sambhav Camp, Maidan Gadhi, Kharak Revada, Mandi, Asola Band Road, Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines, Indira Enclave, Freedom Fighter Colony and Jonapur Colony,” she said. directing the Chief Secretary to ensure that 5 MGD (million gallons per day) of drinkable water, allocated for Chhatarpur UGR (underground reservoir), reaches there regularly.