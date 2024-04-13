BJP leaders rev up campaign in Delhi, seek votes in PM Modi’s name

NEW DELHI: The candidates announced by the BJP for seven parliamentary seats in Delhi are campaigning aggressively and seeking votes under the Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) name.

Congress has yet to announce its candidates for Delhi and hit the streets in full force. Its alliance partner AAP has recently launched its poll campaign.

The candidates, who can be seen these days walking on the streets and narrow alleys of their constituency, are trying to hold dialogue with the locals, especially senior members.

Whenever a candidate arrives in any locality, partymen are already there to receive them and raise slogans in favour of the candidate and Modi.

At one of the party meetings of Mithapur BJP Mandal, which comes under the Badarpur Assembly, as soon as south Delhi BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri arrived, the workers started shouting slogans like “Narendra Modi Zindabad” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

“The desire to see respected Modi ji becoming the Prime Minister for the third time is visible on the face of every person of Delhi,” Bidhuri claimed.

The Delhi BJP has also launched the party’s election theme song to entice voters, especially youngsters.

Delhi BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge OP Dhankar, along with Lok Sabha candidates Yogendra Chandoliya and Harsh Malhotra from North-West and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, held a dialogue with party workers.

“Our workers have gone to the electoral field with a resolve to bloom the lotus at every booth. The people of Delhi are giving full support to the BJP candidates,” said Dhankhar.

The BJP leader, Dhankar, who is on the forefront, has been himself meeting people from various sections of the society for the past several days.

Notably, Dhankhar has asked party workers to focus entirely on two tasks—effective booth management and dedicated panna pramukhs, who he believes will become the strength to ensure significant success for the BJP.