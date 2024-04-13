Breaking Free with Kali

NEW DELHI: In the fictional city of Talkata, Mr Raghu runs an educational institution known for its mechanical approach. He prioritises numbers—be it students’ scores or placements —over everything else. Raghu’s demeanour is mechanical both at work and home; he considers no one his equal, not even his wife. Enter Bose, an artist of this institution. An avid viewer of a TV series on the goddess Kali on his Android phone, he seeks to break free from the confines of numbers and pursue his own creative path. One day, Bose has a vivid dream of Kali emerging from his Android phone and communicating with him. Terrified yet inspired, he depicts Kali in a painting and shares it on social media. The artwork goes viral, catching the attention of Raghu’s wife, who, captivated by the painting, rebels against Raghu, taking a stand against his superior attitude. Witnessing this reaction, Raghu is rattled and demands Bose remove the post or leave his job.

This narrative sets the stage for the 36-year-old Kolkata-based artist Pritam Das’s graphic novel, Jai Kali Android Wali, the longest narration yet published by Pagal Canvas, a non-profit publishing house, currently exhibiting at Delhi’s Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art.