Congress CEC meet on Saturday to finalise Delhi candidate list

NEW DELHI: The Congress has called a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Saturday, and the candidates for the Delhi Lok Sabha seats are likely to be finalised and announced, sources said.

According to sources, the Congress state unit has suggested former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s name for one of three constituencies it will be fighting under the 3:4 seat-sharing agreement with the AAP. The national capital sends seven MPs, and currently, all are from the BJP.

Sources said the names of former MPs JP Aggarwal, Sandeep Dixit, and Udit Raj are also being suggested. The matter of finalising the candidate will be discussed at the CEC meeting. Deliberations will also be held for Lok Sabha candidates for Haryana and Punjab.

Sources said the Delhi-unit of the party has been demanding the announcement of the names as it allegedly preventing the party’s poll campaign from taking off fully.

According to the seat-sharing pact under the INDIA alliance, AAP is contesting the East, South, West, and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress will field its candidates on the North West, North East, and Chandni Chowk seats. The BJP has, meanwhile, fielded its respective candidates on all seven Parliamentary segments in the city, among whom Manoj Tiwari, the sitting North East Delhi BJP MP, is the sole candidate to have been retained.