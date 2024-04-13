Conspiracy being hatched to impose President’s rule: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday alleged that the BJP is hatching a plot to impose President’s rule in the national capital.
The minister called it illegal and against the people’s mandate. The party alleged that Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake Delhi excise policy scam case because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected government.
AAP leader Atishi said a major reason behind the conspiracy being hatched against the Kejriwal government is the work being done by the government; be it providing free electricity and water, providing excellent schools, mohalla clinics, free pilgrimage to the elderly, or free bus travel to women.
She alleged that a huge political conspiracy is being planned against the elected government. “We have come to know from reliable sources that in the coming few days, the central government is going to impose President’s rule. Many signs of this have been visible for the last few days,” she said.
She also alleged that the hurdles being put by the BJP-led central government are affecting the smooth functioning of the Delhi government.
“The posting of officers is controlled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). But for the last several months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi. Secondly, many posts are lying vacant in various departments of Delhi, but officers are not posted on them. Third, the L-G has been repeatedly writing letters regarding Delhi government to the MHA for the last one week without any reason. It is said (in the letters to the MHA) that the ministers do not come to the meeting despite being called by him to hold discussion. This is the same L-G who says in the court that this is a transferred subject, and he has nothing to do with it. So, when you maintain in the court that you have nothing to do with the issue of pollution, water issues as these are transferred subjects, then why are you writing letters about them to the MHA. Fourth, on the pretext of the Model Code of Conduct, Delhi government officials have stopped attending any meeting, no matter how important the issue is. The last thing we saw was how a 20-year-old case was raked up to sack the personal secretary of the Chief Minister,” she added.
‘Posts vacant’
