Conspiracy being hatched to impose President’s rule: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday alleged that the BJP is hatching a plot to impose President’s rule in the national capital.

The minister called it illegal and against the people’s mandate. The party alleged that Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake Delhi excise policy scam case because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected government.

AAP leader Atishi said a major reason behind the conspiracy being hatched against the Kejriwal government is the work being done by the government; be it providing free electricity and water, providing excellent schools, mohalla clinics, free pilgrimage to the elderly, or free bus travel to women.

She alleged that a huge political conspiracy is being planned against the elected government. “We have come to know from reliable sources that in the coming few days, the central government is going to impose President’s rule. Many signs of this have been visible for the last few days,” she said.

She also alleged that the hurdles being put by the BJP-led central government are affecting the smooth functioning of the Delhi government.