Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab counterpart Mann jail meet scheduled for April 15

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in connection with the alleged excise scam, has been allowed to meet his party colleague and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at the Tihar on April 15, a senior prison official said on Friday.

The decision was taken at an advanced security liaison meeting involving the Additional DGP, Punjab, Delhi Police, and Tihar administration officials.

Notably, the Punjab CM had sought time from the jail administration to meet Kejriwal, who is lodged in jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The official told this newspaper that Punjab CM will meet Kejriwal in the prison between 9 am and 12 noon.

“No special arrangements have been made for the meeting, which will be held as per the jail manual,” the official said. Punjab Additional Director General of Police AK Pandey and an Assistant Commissioner of Police officer were present in the meeting led by Director General (Tihar) Sanjay Baniwal.

The meeting started at 11 am at the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajiv Parihar in Tihar and concluded around 3 pm, an official said.