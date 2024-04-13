DU teachers urge NBT for reopening of book shop at metro station

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Teachers community has written to the NBT director seeking reopening of an old book store at the Vishwavidyalaya metro station.

Shut for the past two-three months, the book store was extremely popular among the varsity students.

“Are you aware, the Vishwavidyalaya metro station had a small book shop of NBT which was very popular among metro commuters, Delhi University students, researchers and teachers for many years,” read the letter.

The letter further read, “However we are dismayed to find that this bookshop has remained closed for the past two-three months. This is a loss to the University community and other commuters as the NBT has been a publishing house of national importance.”

Meanwhile Nandita Narain, President DTF said, “We on behalf of the University community request you to reopen this book shop in the interest of readers and Delhi University community.”

Abha Dev Habib, Secretary, Democratic Teachers’ Front, “Steep mindless commercialisation of all possible spaces will create spaces devoid of flavour and culture.”

Habib further added, “It will be extremely unfortunate to lose yet another book store - a book store that is so accessible to students, teachers and commuters. NBT Book shop created an environment apt for a University Campus.”