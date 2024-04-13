Election 2024: MCD removes over two lakh posters, banners

NEW DELHI: In an effort to adhere to the model code of conduct (MCC) for Lok Sabha election, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed a total of 6.40 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, and small boards across its 12 zones.

This included a total of 8,965 advertisements removed on Friday alone with the most advertisements removed in the Shahadra North Zone at 1281 followed by West Zone at 1174, South Zone at 1010, Central Zone at 853, Civil Line Zone at 850, Najafgarh Zone at 752, Shahadra South Zone at 717, Narela Zone at 612, Rohini Zone at 577, Keshavpuram Zone at 405, City-SP Zone at 379 and Karol Bagh Zone at 355.

The civic body, since the enforcement of the MCC, has removed a total of 2,89,994 posters, banners and wall paintings and 2,67,489 hoardings. In addition to this, 47,795 signage have been removed and 35,170 flags.