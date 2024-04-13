India relocates diplomatic staff from restive Sittwe to Yangon

NEW DELHI: In view of the precarious security situation in the Myanmarese city of Sittwe, India has relocated its staff from its consulate there to Yangon.

According to reports, several parts of Myanmar have been witnessing intense fighting between the military junta and resistance forces, which have already captured many towns, including military bases.

“We have temporarily relocated our staff at CGI (Consulate General of India) Sittwe to Yangon. Our Consulate in Mandalay remains fully functional,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday.

He added that India is closely monitoring the ongoing conflict between the military junta in Myanmar and the ethnic armed outfits.

The anti-junta forces seized control of many military bases and a command centre at Myawaddy last week. Myawaddy is Myanmar’s main transit point for trade with Thailand.

Jaiswal said that the security situation in Myanmar remains “precarious” and is deteriorating. “Necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said at his weekly media briefing.

On the reports of abduction of three Indians, Jaiswal said, “Our embassy is seized of the matter. They are working on it and hopefully, we will be able to get them out.”

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violence demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on February 1, 2021.