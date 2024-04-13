Maid drugs house owner, flees with Rs 20 lakh cash, jewellery in Kamla Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old woman was allegedly drugged by her domestic help in north Delhi’s Kamla Nagar after which the latter robbed the house and fled with nearly Rs 20 lakh in cash and jewellery, police said on Friday.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit offence) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC and began a probe.

As per the FIR lodged by the police at Roop Nagar police station, the complainant alleged that her house was burgled on April 9 when she was all alone at home and her two daughters and husband were out on work.

“Around 2 pm, I asked my maid to serve food and she did. I even asked her to have some food but she avoided it claiming she had a stomach ache,” the woman stated in her FIR.

After lunch, the woman went back to her room where, within minutes, she started feeling drowsy and fell asleep.

“Around 5.15 pm, my younger daughter arrived home from college and found me unconscious. She woke me up and raised the alarm. By then, we realised that the maid had mixed something in my food which made me unconscious,” the FIR read.

The victim was then taken to Parmanand hospital. After getting discharged , she came back and and found that Rs 20 lakh worth of cash and gold jewellery was missing.

A crime team of the Delhi Police was called to inspect the scene and find relevant leads. Probe is underway, cops said.