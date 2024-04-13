Study for low-cost detection of cervical cancer: AIIMS

NEW DELHI: To develop and validate low-cost, point of care indigenous HPV tests for detection of cervical cancer, the AIIMS on Friday launched a multi-centre study with the support of DBT-BIRAC Grand Challenges India in collaboration with WHO’s International Agency for Research in Cancer (IARC).

Dr Neerja Bhatla, former head of department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS, Delhi, and Chief Coordinator of the Programme on Friday said validation studies for three indigenous human papillomavirus (HPV) tests will conducted at the AIIMS, New Delhi, National Institute of Cancer Prevention Research, Noida and National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health, Mumbai.

Presently, HPV tests are expensive and need elaborate laboratory set ups. They should be validated to international standards to receive WHO qualification and to have necessary quality assurance, she said.

Low-middle income countries (LMIC) like India contribute to nearly 80% of the disease burden. In India, there are approximately 1,27,526 new cases and 79,906 deaths per annum, Dr Bhatla stated.

“Considering this, the WHO launched ‘Call For Elimination of Cervical Cancer’ with a vision of a cervical cancer free world, in which India is also one of the signatories. By 2030, we should meet the targets of screening 70% of women and vaccinating 90% of girls,” she said. Cervical cancer is preventable and can be treated if detected in precancerous or early stages, she said.