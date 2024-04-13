We stand firmly with Kejriwal: AAP MPs to Sunita Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal late on Thursday evening.

This was their first meeting with her after the party’s national convener and Delhi CM was arrested in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

AAP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak, along with Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjeev Arora, Vikramjit Sahney and Ashok Mittal met Sunita Kejriwal at her residence.

The MPs said that they stand with the party with utmost devotion and honesty. “We are all united in this hour of crisis. There is tremendous anger among the public against the arrest of AAP chief. The public will answer this arrest by voting in Delhi and Punjab, ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’(avenge arrest through vote),” they said.

Arora also shared the picture on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Along with Sunita Kejriwal, the party’s national general secretary (Organisation) and Sandeep Pathak, Sanjeev Arora, Vikramjit Sahney and Ashok Mittal are also seen in the picture.

“Today met Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, at her residence along with esteemed colleagues @SandeepPathak04, @vikramsahney, and Ashok Mittal. Her courage shine as a beacon of resilience,” read the post by Sanjeev Arora on ‘X’.

The MPs told Sunita Kejriwal that they stand firmly with her husband as he is fighting for the people.