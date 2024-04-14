CM Kejriwal not allowed to meet family: AAP

NEW DELHI : Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed in-person meetings with his family in Tihar jail.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, “There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal. His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings,” the AAP leader said.

The ‘mulakat jangla’ is an iron mesh which separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh.

“In the same Tihar jail, many meetings take place’ but Arvind Kejriwal, a three-time elected chief minister, is being humiliated and made to meet his family through the jangla. This is happening at the behest of the BJP-led Central government,” Singh said.

“His rights as an inmate are being snatched,” said the AAP leader, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this month in the Delhi excise policy case. There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar administration.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The chief minister met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and personal secretary Bibhav Kumar inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday. He will meet Punjab CM Bhagwant on April 15.