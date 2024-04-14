Delhi: Rain brings respite, more likely on April 14

NEW DELHI : Rain and gusty winds triggered by a western disturbance hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, bringing respite from the heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to the bad weather, 22 Delhi-bound flights were diverted between 3 pm and 6:30 pm, officials said.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the IMD said.

“The temperature in the capital will drop by nearly 33 per cent due to overcast skies and winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph triggered by an active western disturbance that hit northwest India on April 12,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

The effects of the western disturbance will be felt until April 18-19. The temperature will not reach 40 degrees Celsius until then. After April 18, the temperature will begin to increase day by day, he said.

The rains led to waterlogging in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, affecting traffic movement.