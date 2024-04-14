Delhi woman stabbed to death after quarrel with her neighbours: Police

NEW DELHI : A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death following a quarrel with her neighbours in the national capital, an official said on Saturday. However, the suspects claimed that the injuries could be self-inflicted which led to the woman’s death. The deceased, identified as Soni, was a resident of Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Surendra Choudhary said that a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received where the caller said that her father had stabbed a woman in the stomach and an ambulance was needed.

“The police team reached Gali no 2 of Bhikam Singh Colony and found Soni in her room with two to three cut marks on her left hand and a small wound in her stomach,” the official said.

She was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. The officer said that an initial probe revealed that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbours Rambaran, his wife Rita and their daughter over some issue, which escalated into a stabbing.

“The Crime and FSL teams were called to the hospital and the scene of the crime. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered,” the official added.