Jail manual decides inmate’s status, says BJP on CM Kejriwal not allowed to meet wife

NEW DELHI : The Delhi BJP on Saturday came down heavily on the allegations levelled by AAP MP Sanjay Singh over ‘inhumane’ treatment being meted out to jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by disallowing him to meet his wife “in-person”.

“It seems Arvind Kejriwal wants privileges and facilities in jail, similar to the ones his minister Satyendra Jain was caught availing in 2022,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said referring to Jain’s purported videos receiving VIP treatment inside the Tihar Prison that went viral in November, 2022.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Singh, claimed that CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal was told by the jail authorities that she could only meet him through a window. He stated that it was done to humiliate Kejriwal and further accused the authorities of “inhuman” behaviour as “even the dreaded criminals are allowed to meet in the barrack”.

Responding to his allegations, Sachdeva said it is written in the Delhi Jail Manual made by the AAP government in 2018 that face-to-face meetings will only be between inmates and registered lawyers and Chief Minister Kejriwal too is availing of this facility.

“Sanjay Singh is only trying to spread misinformation. He himself has spent a long time in jail, can he tell whether his meetings with visitors used to happen face-to-face daily or through the glass wall?,” Sachdeva said.

He said that prisoners in jail are kept according to the manual made by the government, and only the court can grant them any concession, and Arvind Kejriwal has already been given many facilities, including home-cooked food, by the court. Kejriwal is lodged in jail number 2 of Tihar Jail.