‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, Viksit Bharat to figure in BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’

NEW DELHI : The BJP is likely to release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, party sources said.

The BJP is learnt to have prepared a comprehensive document incorporating people’s suggestions as well as the PM’s vision for a developed nation, titled as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’.

The BJP will take the manifesto, called ‘Sankalp Patra’, to households across the country on a mission mode. Sources on Saturday hinted that the manifesto will reflect resolves of party towards realisation of PM Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. It is likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders may release the manifesto. “If the manifesto is not released on Sunday, certainly the party will release it on April 16,” said a senior BJP leader.

A source said the Modi Ki Guarantees contained in the manifesto will be a household document for Viksit Bharat by 2047. “We will take our Sankalp Patra to every households across the country during the elections narrating the people as how Modi Ki Guarantees are structured to be fulfilled for a developed nation with their participations,” the source said.

“The motto is less government and maximum governance,’ he said. BJP workers through a nationwide move will distribute the Sankalp Patra among people, especially youth, women, farmers and the poor in their local dialects.

“Schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna and other schemes in the pipeline will be highlighted. Time frame will be fixed for implementing the schemes for empowerment of women and promotion of entrepreneurship and employments amongst the youth. There may also be resolves for ameliorating economic conditions of poor people and farmers through a slew of welfare schemes,” a party leader said.

“The works done in the railway in the last 10 years including launch of Vande Bharat train and other developmental works are also expected to figure prominently in the manifesto,” said a BJP functionary.