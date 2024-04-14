Under NIPUN Bharat Mission, Delhi primary schools to receive Samagra Pitara

NEW DELHI : As part of the NIPUN Bharat Mission, the primary and pre-primary schools under Delhi government will receive Samagra Pitara which will include activities, wall hangings, puzzles, etc to enhance their creative thinking.

It will include ten wall hangings on various themes providing children a vibrant and welcoming playful learning environment; wall mounts in English, Hindi and Mathematics to provide a basis for formation of a strong beginning for language and numeracy learning. Besides, it will also include games like elephant ring, hopscotch for physical development and further fine motor skills.

There will also be a preschool calendar to facilitate understanding of the concepts of time, weather, seasons, days in a month and week etc.

In addition, there will be wooden frames, wooden theme puzzles, packs of 10 hand puppets and 10 face masks to encourage usage by teachers and other stakeholders to integrate storytelling methods in the daily teaching learning process.For free, imaginative and social role play to enhance creative thinking in the early grades, rainbow pebbles will be included.

However, as per the deputy director education, there will be a Nipun pitara for classes 1-5. The kit will have magnetic boards with standee and magnetic flash cards combo including languages and literacy.

The magnetic board with standee will provide an opportunity to the students to practice free hand while learning.

For the grade 1-5 students, there will be a numeracy game with dice to inculcate numeracy skills in a playful manner and lastly, the kids will also have shapes/counters combo pack of 4 for zipponing and buttoning/magnetic counters.

The Samagra Shiksha department of the education department has asked all school heads to make use of the material provided for the overall development of children, including the three domains for effective teaching learning.