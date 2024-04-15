Cab driver shot dead, minor injured in road-rage incident near Red Fort in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old cab driver was killed while a beggar was shot at in an alleged road-rage incident near the Red Fort, police said here on Monday.

According to the police, they received information from the LNJP Hospital at 1.50 am on Monday that Mohammad Sakib, a resident of Zakir Nagar was admitted there after receiving gunshot wounds along with a teenager named Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.

"After the PCR call, immediately a team was rushed to the spot. Later, we got information that during treatment, Sakib, who had suffered a gunshot injury on his upper abdomen, succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.

The officer further said that investigation revealed that at around 12 am, the cab approaching from Kodia Pul to the Chatta Rail Crossing had allegedly hit a battery e-rickshaw, which led to an altercation between the cab driver and the e-rickshaw driver.