Congested streets, traffic mess and sanitation woes plague Delhi's commercial hub, Sadar Bazaar

NEW DELHI: Sadar Bazaar Assembly constituency, nestled in the heart of the national capital, stands as one of Delhi’s bustling commercial hubs among the 70 assemblies. Sadar Bazar forms an integral part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat.

Encompassing vibrant locales like Anand Nagar, Anand Parvat, Bagh Kare Khan, Kishan Ganj, Bahadur Garh Road, Bara Hindu Rao, Beri Wala Bagh, Chander Shekhar Azad Colony, and many others, Sadar Bazar assembly constituency boasts a voter base of over 1.84 lakh individuals, inclusive of 84,000 female voters.

Primarily inhabited by traders, this constituency witnessed the reign of the grand old party during the 15-year tenure of Sheila Dikshit-led Congress rule from 1998 to 2013, with Rajesh Jain representing the seat thrice.

However, a shift occurred in 2015 when the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Som Dutt clinched victory, triumphing over BJP’s Praveen Kumar Jain and the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate Ajay Maken. Dutt secured over 56.60 per cent of the votes, a substantial lead over his competitors.

This victory was not an anomaly but rather a continuation of AAP’s success, as evidenced by Dutt’s triumph in the 2013 assembly polls, where he defeated the three-time incumbent Congress MLA, Rajesh Jain. Despite its prominence as Asia’s largest wholesale market, Sadar Bazar grapples with a myriad of challenges. The lack of essential amenities such as parking, pathways, washrooms, drinking water, and ATMs mars the trading experience for many.

Traders lament that these issues have persisted for decades, with narrow lanes, congested streets, and tangled wires remaining unaddressed. The absence of official traffic management exacerbates the situation, often forcing commuters to intervene amidst chaotic traffic jams.

Navigating the stretch from Tis Hazari courts towards the Rani Jhansi flyover unveils the precarious state of affairs, as motorists cautiously avoid U-turns and manoeuvre through hazardous conditions, risking collisions.