EC conducts event to engage women voters in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: Around 1,000 people participated in a special electoral awareness programme dedicated for women voters conducted by the Election Commission (EC) at the West Delhi constituency on Sunday.

The event was organised at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Dwarka, with street play and cultural programmes handcrafted for women voters. Manisha Saxena, Director General, Ministry of Tourism was the chief guest at the event.

Addressing the participants, Saxena said that since Independence, structural and cultural changes in India have brought many opportunities for women in the fields of education, employment and politics. “A female voter was never as important as she is now. Women voters are increasingly getting recognised as a constituency that can influence outcomes,” she said. She also appealed to all the participants, to cast their vote on May 25.

Kinny Singh, Returning Officer (West) emphasised the growing importance of women voters, urging participants, to encourage their neighbours and relatives to cast their vote.