'Fight dictatorship': AAP’s call on Ambedkar’s birthday

NEW DELHI: Heeding the call by incarcerated AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party workers on Sunday observed the ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao’ (save democracy, remove dictatorship) Diwas on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, across the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

At the party headquarters here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP’s slogan of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls is “indicative of their intent to abolish reservations for Dalits, Tribals and backward classes, should they come to power”.

“Today we have taken an oath to save the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar. This oath should not be just a sentence for the leaders of the AAP, it should be a commitment for the party workers to fight until their last breath to save the Constitution,” he said.

Singh alleged due to caste-based discrimination in society, the underprivileged endured prejudicial treatment in school admission and were not allowed entry to temples or collect water from ponds. “We have provided equal education opportunities to everyone. The AAP has fulfilled this dream of Babasaheb,” he said.