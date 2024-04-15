'Leaders in good health, politics losing weight'

The past week of struggle, largely through issue of statements and counter statements, between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres took an unusual flavor. While the AAP statements claimed their incarcerated leaders were unwell in the jail and losing weight, the counter statements claimed that all was well with their health.
Soon after Kejriwal’s arrest, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed the Chief Minister’s health was deteriorating, and that he has shed 4.5 kg since his arrest. She said on microblogging site X, “Despite his health problems, he works round the clock to serve the nation. Between his arrest and now, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health in danger. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the country, even God won’t forgive them.”
This was countered by jail officials. “On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per Court order. His vital statistics are normal,” the jail statement said. It did not stop there.
Another AAP leader Sanjay Singh, during his incarceration March this year, had alleged he was not provided basic amenities like clean drinking water, proper diet and hygienic living conditions. Following this, a Delhi court directed the authorities concerned to provide a healthy and nutritious diet and bottled drinking water to Singh.
Following Singh’s release on bail earlier this month, a Tihar jail document shared with media showed that the AAP MP gained almost six kg weight during his six-month-long jail term. The document also showed signs of improvement in health during his jail stay. From October 2023 to April 2024, Singh’s body weight increased from 76 kg to 82 kg and his blood pressure levels came down from 153/103 to 136/70 mm Hg, the document claimed.
Such meaningless fracas over a very serious issue of corruption involving top leaders of AAP including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shows that politics has lost its gravitas. The attempt by the AAP leadership to overcome the charges and adverse coverage in media, thanks to no relief from the courts, by starting a health bulletin debate would not make them gain many brawny points in this political battle.
AAP’s biggest shortcoming ever since the Liquor Scam came into public domain has been it’s inconsistent stand in the matter and regular change of goalposts. From claiming it to be the best possible excise policy in the country to blaming former Lieutenant Governot for implementing it, AAP leadership has avoided being held accountable in the matter.
The situation has been further compromised from AAP’s point of view with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refusing to resign on being arrested. Even those not sympathising with the ways of the Narendra Modi government on letting loose agencies on the opposition leaders ahead of the polls, are of the view that Kejriwal should have taken a moral than a legal stand in the matter and quit.
As things have progressed, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar has been terminated from the government service. This means that the CM’s office at his residence is completely ‘ceansed’ of personal staff with several advisers and consultants having been sacked in the past year. His offices both at his residence and secretariat are now under the charge of the Delhi government officials, who by Kejiwal’s own admission, owe allegiance to the Lieutenant Governor.
Now all eyes are on the petition filed by Kejriwal in the Supreme Court. In the event of the court allowing him to walk out, AAP would find steam to chug further, in case the apex court gives no reprieve its beginning of the end of the AAP government.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice