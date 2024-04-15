'Leaders in good health, politics losing weight'

Following Singh’s release on bail earlier this month, a Tihar jail document shared with media showed that the AAP MP gained almost six kg weight during his six-month-long jail term. The document also showed signs of improvement in health during his jail stay. From October 2023 to April 2024, Singh’s body weight increased from 76 kg to 82 kg and his blood pressure levels came down from 153/103 to 136/70 mm Hg, the document claimed.

Such meaningless fracas over a very serious issue of corruption involving top leaders of AAP including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shows that politics has lost its gravitas. The attempt by the AAP leadership to overcome the charges and adverse coverage in media, thanks to no relief from the courts, by starting a health bulletin debate would not make them gain many brawny points in this political battle.

AAP’s biggest shortcoming ever since the Liquor Scam came into public domain has been it’s inconsistent stand in the matter and regular change of goalposts. From claiming it to be the best possible excise policy in the country to blaming former Lieutenant Governot for implementing it, AAP leadership has avoided being held accountable in the matter.

The situation has been further compromised from AAP’s point of view with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refusing to resign on being arrested. Even those not sympathising with the ways of the Narendra Modi government on letting loose agencies on the opposition leaders ahead of the polls, are of the view that Kejriwal should have taken a moral than a legal stand in the matter and quit.

As things have progressed, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar has been terminated from the government service. This means that the CM’s office at his residence is completely ‘ceansed’ of personal staff with several advisers and consultants having been sacked in the past year. His offices both at his residence and secretariat are now under the charge of the Delhi government officials, who by Kejiwal’s own admission, owe allegiance to the Lieutenant Governor.

Now all eyes are on the petition filed by Kejriwal in the Supreme Court. In the event of the court allowing him to walk out, AAP would find steam to chug further, in case the apex court gives no reprieve its beginning of the end of the AAP government.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice