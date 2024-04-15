Low voter turnout: Why you should care?

Surprises, gifts, and all

Election officers are set to roll out a unique initiative for those born on May 25, the day the city goes to polls. A surprise awaits the registered voters born on May 25. The only condition, you must come and cast your vote.

The initiative comes under a broad are of projects, the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) by the CEO, to encourage a significant electoral turn out.

Kinny Singh, District Magistrate (West), one of the brains behind the initiative, said the move is a goodwill gesture to encourage the voters. “This is a small initiative which we have planned as a goodwill gesture for the people having their birthdays on the Delhi poll day. The day of the surprise will be informed to voters. To verify the birth date, sharing Aadhar number has been made mandatory. However, individuals will have to show their inked fingers to prove that they indeed voted,” she added.

Registration forms for participation have been made available, both physically with the BLOs (Booth level officers), and on the web. People will have to fill in their details including the EPIC number (Voter ID number).

Influencing youth

Delhi-based influencers, popular on social media platforms for content on fashion, food, travel, technology, and so on, with followers running into hundreds of thousands are being roped in by the election office to educate voters about significance of casting their vote in the massive poll exercise.

Influencers are being urged to create content on poll awareness and design fun and creative ‘challenges’ related to voting which can go viral and encourage more and more people to take parts in voting.

However, caution was observed before engaging these influencers in election activity. “We looked through the profiles and selected those who are neutral and do not post objectionable content,” a senior official said.

According to officials, the educational content crafted to inform voters about the proper exercise of their voting rights spans a wide array of topics, including, importance of elections, electoral process, understanding the ballot, voting rights and voter suppression, voter registration, evaluating candidates and campaigns, NOTA awareness, among others.

“We have observed a massive change in the media landscape and content consumption habits since last elections. The social and digital media revolution has changed the media mix and the components of outreach campaigns. There was a need to leverage social media tools for better engagement of citizens, particularly the youth, to motivate them for electoral participation. Since many youth are glued to reels on Instagram, the message could reach a wide section of voters,” an official from CEO said.