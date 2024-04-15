Minor girl detained for fatally stabbing woman in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended the 15-year-old girl who had stabbed a 35-year-old woman in her neighbourhood to death following a quarrel over filling water from a common tap in the Farsh Bazar area. The deceased was identified as Soni, resident of Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area in northeast Delhi’s Shahdara.

Sharing details, DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said that on Friday at 10.59 pm, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a stabbing incident in which the caller said that her father had stabbed a woman and requested for an ambulance.

“Acting on the call, the police team reached the scene in Bhikam Singh Colony and found the injured woman in her room. She had suffered three injuries on her left hand and another on her stomach,” the DCP said. The injured Soni was immediately rushed to Hedgewar Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. On Saturday, the police stated that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbour, his wife and their 15-year-old daughter.