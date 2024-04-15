‘Sanjay Singh sidelining Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi’: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday accused AAP MP Sanjay Singh of advancing himself by sidelining jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and minister Atishi.

“Sanjay Singh, just released from jail, has not only sidelined Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, but also pushed aside the outspoken minister, Atishi, to advance himself,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

He said that since the return of MP Sanjay Singh from jail, there has been a power struggle between him and the Kejriwal family. “Sanjay Singh is now engaged in revitalizing himself through new campaigns,” he said. Reacting on the AAP’s campaign, the Delhi BJP chief said that since Kejriwal’s arrest, every political campaign initiated by the AAP has been a complete failure.

“On Sunday, March 31, the AAP and the Indi Alliance called for a rally against Kejriwal’s arrest, which failed. Then, on Sunday, AAP held a hunger strike programme in support of Kejriwal, which also failed to garner public support,” he said.