Senior opposition leaders yet to campaign in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar

NEW DELHI: Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, two high profile Lok Sabha constituencies within the limits of NCR, go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

The BJP have intensified campaign in these constituencies with the UP Chief Minister, Union Home Minister and even Prime Minister participating in campaigns. Meanwhile, senior leaders from the opposition, especially INDIA bloc top brass are yet to arrive in support of their candidates.

A couple of weeks ago, UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a visit to the district to take stock of the party’s election preparedness. A week later, PM Narendra Modi held a road show in support of the party nominee.

As far as the Congress campaign is concerned, local leaders are active on ground, but senior party leaders are yet to take part. From BSP, Mayawati’s nephew Anand has campaigned for his party candidate but the party supremo, a significant face capable of drawing masses, is yet to announce her plan to participate in election campaign.