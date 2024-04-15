Serial carjacker falls into cops’ trap in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A notorious carjacker, who even brandished a firearm at cops, was apprehended after a brief scuffle on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Suraj Gulia alias Ullu (28), resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, was wanted for involvement in nine sensational cases of gunpoint carjackings and robberies in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Sharing details, DCP (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said that they received a tip-off that Gulia would come on the link road to MB Road near the cremation ground at Lado Sarai on April 11 following which a team was formed which set a trap near the anticipated location of his arrival.

“Around 4 pm, he was seen approaching on a Pulsar motorcycle from the MB Road, identified promptly by a confidential informant,” said the DCP.

Intercepted by the Crime Branch team, Gulia attempted to flee in the opposite direction, abandoning his motorcycle where a police team member was stationed.