Suspend DJB CEO, Atishi tells L-G after woman stabbed to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a water-related violence in Shahdara area, Water minister Atishi on Sunday demanded immediate suspension of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO.

In a letter to L-G VK Saxena, the Water minister sought an independent inquiry into the actions of the Chief Secretary and officers from Finance, UD (urban development), and DJB, calling for disciplinary measures against officers who failed to increase water supply.

“The Chief Secretary (CS) and officers from Finance, UD, and DJB caused DJB to lack funds in FY 2023-24, hindering essential projects like borewell installations,” she alleged.

Expressing her anguish, Atishi reminded the L-G that the Chief Minister has given clear directions and a roadmap was provided for improving water supply in Delhi, but despite repeated instructions from the Water Minister to the CEO of DJB and the CS, no action has been taken to prevent the impending water crisis.

She underscored that the negligence of DJB officers led to a woman’s death due to water-related violence. “This negligence is criminal and demands immediate, exemplary action against the highest-ranking DJB officers.”