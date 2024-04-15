Suspend DJB CEO, Atishi tells L-G after woman stabbed to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a water-related violence in Shahdara area, Water minister Atishi on Sunday demanded immediate suspension of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO.
In a letter to L-G VK Saxena, the Water minister sought an independent inquiry into the actions of the Chief Secretary and officers from Finance, UD (urban development), and DJB, calling for disciplinary measures against officers who failed to increase water supply.
“The Chief Secretary (CS) and officers from Finance, UD, and DJB caused DJB to lack funds in FY 2023-24, hindering essential projects like borewell installations,” she alleged.
Expressing her anguish, Atishi reminded the L-G that the Chief Minister has given clear directions and a roadmap was provided for improving water supply in Delhi, but despite repeated instructions from the Water Minister to the CEO of DJB and the CS, no action has been taken to prevent the impending water crisis.
She underscored that the negligence of DJB officers led to a woman’s death due to water-related violence. “This negligence is criminal and demands immediate, exemplary action against the highest-ranking DJB officers.”
“As of April 3, 2024, directions were given to the CS regarding summer water supply, requesting an action report from DJB. Despite this, on April 4, the CEO of DJB refused to provide information, making an excuse for the Model Code of Conduct. Non-release of funds by the Finance Department, has brought DJB to a standstill for the last 8-10 months; this has been artificially created by senior officers of GNCTD,” she added.
According to a police officer, the incident took place on Friday when a 15-year-old girl stabbed her woman named Soni over filling water from a common tap in the Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara.
During the altercation, Soni twisted the teenager’s arms following which the girl had to be taken to a hospital where she was treated as a non-Medico Legal Case patient, and an X-ray of her hand was conducted.
Upon returning from the hospital, the girl and her mother engaged in another altercation with Soni and her husband, Satbir. During this second fight, Soni was stabbed by the girl, said the police.The police officer further informed that the juvenile involved in this incident has been apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.