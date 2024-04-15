What can Delhi expect from BJP’s manifesto?

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday released its much-awaited ‘Sankalp Patra’, poll manifesto, for the Lok Sabha elections which was hailed by the party’s Delhi unit, calling it the roadmap for development in the next two-and-a-half decades.

The manifesto targets GYAN, a political acronym that stands for the ‘Gareeb’ (poor), ‘Yuva’ (youth), ‘Annadaata’ (farmers), and ‘Nari’ (women), besides the 24 guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed “Modi ki Guarantee”. However, the question is, what do Delhi residents stand to gain from the proposed schemes?

One of the promises is continuation of free ration for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The party claims to have provided free ration to 80+ crore citizens since 2020. For the beneficiaries, the scheme may lighten their burden of earning for daily needs. Wheat gets allocated to six states which also includes Delhi.

The party also promises to develop areas. “We have provided houses to many slum dwellers. We will scale it up with new policies to construct houses on slum land so the low-income families can be rehabilitated into high-quality houses,” an excerpt from the party’s manifesto read. In Delhi, there are 675 slum clusters housing over 15.5 lakh people.

Promise of enhanced rail and metro connectivity and development of comprehensive EV charging stations is also one of the promises.