'Why figures on employment not mentioned': AAP on BJP manifesto

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Sunday criticised the BJP’s election manifesto as “Jumla Patra”, saying the party has failed to honour any of its promises despite being in power for a decade.

PM Narendra Modi has announced the “Jumla Patra” (rhetoric document) of his party for the 2024 elections, which presents a clear picture of the unfulfilled promises of the BJP in the last 10 years, it jibed.

The party leaders questioned if this is the same Modi whose first election promise to the youth before 2014 polls was “Bahut hui berozgari ki maar, abki baar Modi sarkar (Modi government is the solution to the plague of unemployment)”.

It had promised to generate two crore jobs every year. It’s been ten years but still the latest 75-page manifesto has no mention of the number of jobs generated, they added.

AAP leader Atishi said that the government has told Parliament that it has not provided even two crore jobs in the last 10 years, leave alone 20 crore jobs. “The government has not given the figures of unemployment, but AAP will. Youth employment in India is at an all-time low, 25% of our youth are jobless,” she questioned.