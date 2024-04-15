'Woh Bhi Din The' sees light after a decade of dilemma and despair

The beauty of a well-made high-school drama is that it teleports you to your growing years. “What I identified with the film was the fact that these kids had good teachers like I did, which really changed my life,” says Matthew.

Helmed by Sajid Ali, the brother of acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali, and produced by actor-producer John Abraham, the film is being received quite well by the audience. The fact that the film still faced the hurdle of finding a platform to be released speaks a lot about how the movie business works. “The reason why John Abraham didn’t sell the film is because he didn’t get the money that he wanted and no one believed in it.

So he just shelved it. He knew that it was just a matter of time because some of the kids would become famous and there would be a market for it sometime in the future. Seems to have paid off,” says Matthew, adding, “Even I’m doing the same thing now. The movie that I directed is a feminist thriller and a lot of distributors don’t believe that the audiences want to watch a film that has heroines and no heroes. But it’s a question of finding that one person who believes in you and is ready to take a chance.”

Matthew points out the problem is never viewers since ‘there’s always an audience for any kind of movie’. “The problem has always been the gatekeepers, the distributors, or those who take the decisions. For the longest time, they’ve been buying Rs 250-crore action movies which flop. They offer Rs 40 lakh and Rs 2 crore for the smaller films because they think bigger ones will make more money for them.

When those flop, they change their attitude,” says Matthew, adding that he could see the change in attitude of people towards regional cinema. However, the change is not free of biases. “Now finally, they’re going towards content-driven films, but then again, they’re choosing specific languages. ‘Oh, Kannada... not required, Malayalam maybe...’. The people who make the decisions also have to evolve,” he signs off.