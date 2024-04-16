AAP to hold 200 public meetings in 40 segments in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Following the announcement of candidates by major political parties in the national capital for the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started devising strategies for attracting ‘floating’ voters, party sources said on Monday.

The party believes that there is a sizable chunk–around 15-20 per cent– of these voters who play a decisive role during the voting and their votes are a must for winning the elections. The AAP leaders said with the announcement of the Congress list, initiatives will be launched to reach these voters.

One such initiative–”Sankalp Sabha"–a mega outreach campaign will be launched on Tuesday in the four Lok Sabha constituencies where it has fielded its candidates.

Of the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, the AAP has fielded four candidates in – East, West, South and New Delhi seats, while Congress, in alliance with AAP, is fighting the polls on three seats. Under the campaign strategy, the AAP mainly targets 15-20 per cent of floating voters in the city. “The party will hold 200 Sankalp Sabha meetings across four Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi to seek the support of people in favour of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is under arrest.