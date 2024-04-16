BJP urges L-G to order probe into DJB projects in last 9 yrs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Monday announced its intention to request Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to initiate a comprehensive investigation into all tender projects undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Irrigation Department over the past nine years.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, ”Due to the criminal negligence of the Delhi government, extensive theft and wastage of water are occurring in Delhi, leading to a severe shortage of water for Delhi’s consumers, especially the poor consumers.”

Sachdeva cited a tragic incident in Shahdara, where a 35-year-old woman lost her life in a quarrel over water, as evidence of the dire consequences of this situation.

Sachdeva criticised water minister Atishi for what he perceived as an attempt to divert attention from the incident with political rhetoric, rather than addressing the pressing concern at hand.

He raised questions regarding the allocation of funds, pointing out that despite a substantial budget of `29,172 crores allocated for water treatment over nine years, there has been no significant improvement in water availability in the national capital.