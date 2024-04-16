Delhi HC asks ED to make submissions backing PMLA charges against former AAP leader Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate to make written submissions to back its contention that former AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking quashing of a money laundering case against him in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots was not maintainable.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order after ED’s counsel questioned the maintainability of the ex-AAP councillor’s petition. The high court listed the matter for hearing in September and granted liberty to Hussain’s counsel to file a rejoinder to ED’s reply.

The high court also called for the trial court record by the next date of hearing.

Hussain, represented by senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, has sought quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED’s version of an FIR, lodged in March 2020 under sections 3 (offence of money laundering) and 4 (punishment for the offence on money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. ED’s counsel claimed that an identical petition was earlier filed by the accused which has already been dismissed by the high court.

However, the contention was opposed by Hussain’s counsel who said the previous petition was a revision plea against an order for framing of charges while the present one is for seeking a direction to quash the ED’s complaint.

On November 24, 2022, the high court had rejected Hussain’s plea challenging framing of money laundering charges against him in the case.