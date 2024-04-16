Delhi police drafts ‘SOP' for security in college fests

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Monday that a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) has been prepared for putting in place proper security arrangements during college festivals in the city.

The Delhi Police counsel told the bench that as per the draft SOP, student identity cards will be mandatory for entering into campuses. The bench orally observed if the SOP has been drafted in ‘joint consultation’ with all stakeholders, it can close the matter.

It took on record the status report filed by the city police and listed the matter for further hearing on April 22.

The court was hearing a suo motu case registered in 2023 following allegations by several female students that they were secretly filmed while changing in an IIT-Delhi washroom during the institute’s festival.

During the hearing on Monday, the police’s counsel said as per the draft SOP, the area within college premises at such events will be under institution administration and places outside under the city police.

As per the draft SOP, women staff would be assigned to clean ladies toilets and women security guards would be deployed, the police informed the court.