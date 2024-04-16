Four major posts in Jamia Milia Islamia University vacant for months, ‘interim’ administrators in place

NEW DELHI: For over six months now, Jamia Millia Islamia University’s four major posts have been technically lying vacant and are occupied by ‘officiating’ administrators who are running the university. These important positions include, the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer and Controller of Examination.

The former Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s tenure had ended on November 12 when she had handed over the charge of the officiating Vice Chancellor to Eqbal Hussain.

Hussain is supposed to serve as the acting Vice Chancellor till the time an appointment is made to the post, an official statement had said. Akhtar was appointed as the vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in April 2019 for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 70, whichever was earlier.

However, Hussain’s appointment was questioned and even had reached Delhi High Court. As per the Jamia Act, the term of Naib Shaikh ul Jamia shall be such as may be decided by the executive council but it shall not exceed in any case, five years or until the expiration of the term of office of the Vice Chancellor, whichever is earlier and he shall be eligible for reappointment.

The office of the Registrar through its order dated September 14, 2023, had also clearly stated that the term of Pro V-C will last till the expiry of the term of the present Vice-Chancellor or till she attains the age of 65 years or till further order, whichever is earlier.

The order had also stated that the position of the Pro V-C would terminate along with the completion of the term of Vice-Chancellor.