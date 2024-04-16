How Delhi's Ghaziabad is planning to maximise voting

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha election is over a week away where an interesting contest will be seen between candidates from BJP, Congress and BSP.

While the candidates are all prepped up for the triangular fight, the election officers are also prepped up for maximum voting turnout with a series of new initiatives like setting up polling booths at high-rises and video surveillance of more than 50 per cent of polling booths, officials told this newspaper.

According to officials, of 3,048 polling booths, 1,598 will be covered by web cameras.

“The video recording and webcasting will be done at selected polling booths in all five assembly constituencies which have been categorized under vulnerable and critical. The move will allow better monitoring and prompt action in case of any irregularities there. However, the control access of the video feed will be with three officials—Returning officer, State election head and Chief Election Commissioner,” an election officer said.