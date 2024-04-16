IIT-Delhi among the top 100 in 8 subject areas

NEW DELHI: The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 placed IIT Delhi among the top 50 institutions in the world in the broader subject area of Engineering and Technology with a rank of 45. The Institute is also ranked among the top 100 world institutions in eight specific subject areas.

IIT Delhi has been included among the top 100 institutions in the world in the five specific subjects under the broader subject area of Engineering and Technology. Civil and Structural Engineering (Global Rank 39); Mechanical Engineering (Global Rank 50); Electrical and Electronic Engineering (Global Rank 55); Computer Science and Information Systems (Global Rank 63) and Chemical Engineering (Global Rank 86).

Prof. Vasant Matsagar, Head of the Department, Civil Engineering said, “The Institute is in a top position in Civil Engineering. The department leads not only in the development of human resources but also innovating futuristic technologies. The activities contribute meaningfully to the development.”