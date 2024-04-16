Is ex-mininster Raaj Kumar Anand an emerging threat to AAP in mayor polls?

NEW DELHI: As the final nomination date for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor approaches, both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party remain tight-lipped about declaring their candidates.

The deadline for filing nominations for both positions is April 18. While the BJP is yet to decide on nominating its candidates, the leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party is cautious of their councillors switching sides due to the emerging political scenarios in the city.

According to sources, Raaj Kumar Anand, the former AAP member and cabinet minister who recently resigned from the party and his post, alleging it of being “neck-deep in corruption,” is in touch with three councillors from his assembly constituency of Patel Nagar.

It is speculated that he may convince them to vote for the BJP’s mayoral candidates in the upcoming elections scheduled for April 26.

AAP had swept the Patel Nagar constituency, securing victory in all four municipal wards, East Patel Nagar, West Patel Nagar, Ranjit Nagar, and Baljeet Nagar.

Meanwhile, the BJP has maintained radio silence on the mayoral elections. Sources said that the party is avoiding ‘breaking away’ the AAP councillors in full public view before the Lok Sabha elections, as it would validate AAP’s allegation of “Operation Lotus”, a term used by the opposition leaders against the BJP in regard to the ‘poaching’ of elected candidates.