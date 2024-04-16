Kanhaiya makes poll entry, so does the ‘tukde-tukde’ jibe

NEW DELHI: As the firebrand youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar was announced as the Congress candidate from the northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency to take on actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, terms like “tukde-tukde” gang have made an entry in the poll campaigns of the BJP.

The Congress had a day ago announced its three candidates for the general elections in Delhi, fielding besides Kanhaiya, former MP JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, and Udit Raj for North West

While there was not much hullabaloo on Aggarwal and Raj’s contestation among the saffron clans, Kanhaiya being given the ticket has made BJP go all guns blazing at the grand-old party as the former student leader has since past half a decade remained a prime political target of right leaning parties.

The 37-year-old Congress leader, for the first time, hit headlines when he was arrested by the Delhi Police in a case alleged “anti-India sloganeering” at the JNU campus. He was the president of JNUSU then. The varsity received serious political attention after February 9, 2016 when the ‘Azadi’ slogans rented air of the campus.