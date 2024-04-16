Kejriwal to hold meeting with ministers in Tihar: AAP

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him last month in the alleged liquor scam, will hold review meetings with his ministers from next week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Monday.

Every week two ministers will meet the Chief Minister in the Tihar where he has been lodged, and brief him on the progress of work in their departments and take directions. “The legal process regarding the meeting will be followed strictly,” AAP National General Secretary (Organization) Sandeep Pathak said.

Earlier in the day, Pathak, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had a 30-minute meeting with the AAP national convenor in the jail. During their meeting, the CM was only concerned about the public and wanted to ensure that all the benefits and developments carried out by him continue to reach the public, he said.

The CM directed the MLAs and ministers to double up their efforts in serving the public now that he is in jail. “The people should not suffer, no matter how many atrocities we have to face,” he quoted the CM as saying.

“CM Kejriwal directed the MLAs to go door to door in their areas and meet the public and learn about their concerns. The MLAs should solve the problems the people are facing. He said that the legislators will have to cover up his absence by working twice as hard,” Pathak said.