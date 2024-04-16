Mann meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail, says he is ‘being treated like terrorist’

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Monday. He alleged that the prison authorities are treating him like a “terrorist”.

“Kejriwal is being given a terrorist-like treatment by the jail authorities. It was very sad to see that he has no access to facilities available even to hardcore criminals. What’s his fault? There was a glass wall between me and him when we met,” Mann said.

The jailed CM was allowed to meet his party colleague and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in the jail after a decision was taken during an advance security liaison meeting on April 12.

According to prison sources, the meeting between the two took place within the confines of the prison’s ‘Jangla Mulakat’ room, a space partitioned by a glass wall with intercom facilities on both sides. The two leaders spoke for around 30 minutes via a connecting phone line.

Adhering to the protocols outlined in the jail manual, Mann entered the jail like a common visitor. After meeting Kejriwal, he interacted with the reporters, saying that AAP chief has asked the people not to worry about him.