‘Money manager’ of AAP's Goa poll fund held, sent to ED custody

NEW DELHI: The ED has arrested Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly managed AAP funds during the Goa assembly polls, in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Monday. This is the 17th arrest made by the ED in the now-scrapped policy case. Singh was remanded in ED custody till April 18.

Earlier, Chanpreet was also arrested by the CBI in the same case. The money laundering case stems from the CBI’s FIR. Sources said Chanpreet was a “freelance” AAP worker from around May to June 2021 until March 2022.

In its remand application recently, the ED stated that a statement from an AAP candidate in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections was obtained, revealing that his poll expenditure was taken care of by the party’s Delhi office. As per ED, the proceeds of the crime to the tune of Rs 45 crore were used in the AAP poll campaign for Goa.

The ED had previously said that during the custodial interrogation of Arvind Kejriwal, he was shown evidence of hawala transfers to the tune of nearly Rs 45 crore. This is allegedly corroborated by call detailed records and I-T seized data of a hawala firm in Goa.