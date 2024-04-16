SCERT to train teachers on inclusive classroom

NEW DELHI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, on Monday announced the launch of an online training program on the DIKSHA portal focusing on “Understanding the Inclusive Classroom.”

Inclusive education stands as a beacon of equity, justice, and quality education for all children, especially those marginalized due to disability, ethnicity, gender, or other characteristics.

“With the National Education Policy 2020 aiming to achieve inclusive and equitable quality education by 2030, it is imperative for educators to embrace the philosophy of inclusion wholeheartedly,” circular issued by the SCERT read.

“It is crucial for teachers, principals, and education stakeholders to cultivate a positive attitude towards inclusion. This entails a deep understanding of the inclusive classroom, along with a firm conviction in the benefits that inclusive practices offer to all children,” it added.

This training has been provided on the DIKSHA-LEAD platform for all teachers of the DoE. The Joint Director SCERT, Nahar Singh, said, “The participants are advised to enroll and complete the program as per their convenience by the respective completion date of the program without disturbing their school/Institute routine work and will do the program at their own pace and at any place.”