Shahdara’s flavourful streets, vibrant markets marred by crime, crumbling infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Shahdara, famed for its lip-smacking street food and bustling markets teeming with treasures, stands proudly as one of Delhi’s oldest enclaves, nestled along the Yamuna River’s banks. Yet, despite its storied past, Shahdara finds itself shackled by the chains of neglect and urban decay, emblematic of its status as one of Delhi’s nascent districts.
The arrival of the Delhi Metro once heralded hope for Shahdara’s future, with its inaugural station on the Red Line symbolizing progress. However, the reality on the ground paints a grimmer picture. Chaotic streets, especially around the congested Chhota Bazaar, transform into battlegrounds during monsoons, exacerbated by woefully inadequate traffic management and a glaring absence of sidewalls, placing pedestrians in constant peril.
Illegal settlements and unauthorized constructions scar the landscape, while ageing infrastructure struggles to cope with necessities like sewage and water, compounding the residents’ woes. But perhaps most insidious of all is the grip of crime that tightens with each passing day, fuelled by the area’s proximity to the Uttar Pradesh border, offering sanctuary to a myriad of criminals who flout the law with impunity.
The plight of beggars, including innocent children, haunting the vicinity of Shahdara and Mansarovar Park Metro stations serves as a poignant reminder of the social malaise festering within. And as if that weren’t enough, the sight of factories exploiting child labour in hazardous conditions casts a damning shadow over the community, demanding urgent intervention.
Parking wars rage on the streets, exacerbated by crumbling roads, litter-strewn pathways, and choking pollution levels, suffocating the very essence of life in Shahdara. Amidst this turmoil, political tides ebb and flow, with representatives grappling for power, promising change yet often delivering little.
“I have been living in Shahdara for decades. With time, the living standard here has deteriorated. Today, neither we can walk nor can we park our vehicles as the streets are being encroached by shopkeepers and hawkers,” Himanshu Kumar, a 45-year-old businessman living in Shahdara said. Ram Niwas Goel, Shahdara’s current voice in the political arena, stands as a testament to this shifting landscape, steering the ship through tumultuous waters. Yet, as elections loom on the horizon, the stage is set for a new act in Shahdara’s saga, with faces old and new vying for the chance to shape its destiny.
Shahdara assembly segment is a part of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with over 1.8 lakh votes. The BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra to take on AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar.
BJP vs AAP
From East Delhi constituency, the BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra,the general secretary of party’s Delhi unit and and former Mayor of erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation to take on AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar, the former AAP councillor from Kalyanpuri ward, MLA from the Kondli assembly segment. Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir is the sitting BJP MP from the seat.