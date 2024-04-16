Shahdara’s flavourful streets, vibrant markets marred by crime, crumbling infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Shahdara, famed for its lip-smacking street food and bustling markets teeming with treasures, stands proudly as one of Delhi’s oldest enclaves, nestled along the Yamuna River’s banks. Yet, despite its storied past, Shahdara finds itself shackled by the chains of neglect and urban decay, emblematic of its status as one of Delhi’s nascent districts.

The arrival of the Delhi Metro once heralded hope for Shahdara’s future, with its inaugural station on the Red Line symbolizing progress. However, the reality on the ground paints a grimmer picture. Chaotic streets, especially around the congested Chhota Bazaar, transform into battlegrounds during monsoons, exacerbated by woefully inadequate traffic management and a glaring absence of sidewalls, placing pedestrians in constant peril.

Illegal settlements and unauthorized constructions scar the landscape, while ageing infrastructure struggles to cope with necessities like sewage and water, compounding the residents’ woes. But perhaps most insidious of all is the grip of crime that tightens with each passing day, fuelled by the area’s proximity to the Uttar Pradesh border, offering sanctuary to a myriad of criminals who flout the law with impunity.

The plight of beggars, including innocent children, haunting the vicinity of Shahdara and Mansarovar Park Metro stations serves as a poignant reminder of the social malaise festering within. And as if that weren’t enough, the sight of factories exploiting child labour in hazardous conditions casts a damning shadow over the community, demanding urgent intervention.