Shooting at actor Salman Khan's residence: Jailed gangster Bishnoi’s role under scanner

NEW DELHI: A day after gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence and Anmol Bishnoi — brother of Delhi-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — claimed responsibility for it, Delhi Police on Monday launched a probe into the incident. “We have mounted technical and physical surveillance to get a lead regarding the accused,” official sources told this newspaper.

One of the two shooters, whose image was captured on CCTV footage, has been identified as Vishal alias Rahul, a resident of Gurugram. Vishal has over six criminal cases, including murder, registered against him in Haryana and Delhi.

As per police, the suspected shooter, Vishal, was recently involved in the killing of a bookie in Rohtak at the behest of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.